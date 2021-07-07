Local Leaders React to Gun Violence Being Declared a Health Emergency

FILE – In this June 6, 2021, file photo, police respond to a multiple fatality shooting in a house in Portland, Ore. The city has seen a spike in gun violence in the past year and authorities say one reason is an increase in gang activity. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With Gov. Andrew Cuomo declaring gun violence a Public Health Emergency in New York State, local leaders are are beginning to react to the news and learn how it will impact the Twin Tiers in the coming weeks.

The City of Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz said he agreed with the Governor’s office in the sense that New York State has an issue with gun violence, but he told 18 News he doesn’t necessarily believe the governor’s steps will lead to solutions.

“Elmira has felt the impact with the increased use of firearms in the city, however, I’m not confident that all the points expressed through the governor’s office will have the desired effect on rectifying the current state of violence in the Elmira community,” Alvernaz said.

Alvarnaz stated he is hopeful Gov. Cuomo will continue to address the issue of gun violence, but urged Cuomo to include law enforcement in further planning and problem solving.