Local leaders ring bells for a cause at the Kenny G concert

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – If you were at the Kenny G concert Wednesday night at the Clemens Center, you probably saw two familiar faces ringing bells for a good cause.

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss and Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom were the guest bell ringers for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

I think it was a very successful night seemed like a lot of people were in the giving mood,” said Schrom.

Moss and Schrom rang their bells from 6:45 p.m. until the concert started at 8 p.m. As people filed in, they collected donations to the tune of Christmas carols on the bagpipes, playing outside the Clemens Center.

Many of the concert-goers dropped bills into the red kettle as they waited in line to get seated for Kenny G’s saxophone performance.

We want to thank all the Kenny G fans who were generous tonight in giving to the Red kettle…Obviously, the sheriff and I know a lot of the people who came to the concert…they were very generous in making their donations so we’re glad to give a hand,” said Moss, outfitted in a festive sweater and a colorful light-up necklace.

The Christmas kettle drive is a long-standing tradition throughout the country and critical to the salvation army’s ability to help those in need during the holidays.

