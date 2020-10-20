Local libraries receive state construction grants

(WETM) – Public libraries in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes region have received state library construction grants, according to State Senator Tom O’Mara.

O’Mara said the grants are awarded through the state’s Library Construction Grant Program, which received $34 million in the 2019-20 state budget to allocate this year’s awards.

Southern Tier Library System, $176,746.00 to upgrade ten furnaces and A/C units, renovate a meeting room, construct new offices and install a phone system in new and existing office space;

Southeast Steuben County Library (Steuben County), $75,152.00 to install new safety and security equipment that will eliminate hazards and improve building access and security;

Chemung County Library District-Steele Memorial Library (Chemung County), $163,093.00 to purchase and install two new boilers for increased energy efficiency and backup capability;

Cohocton Public Library (Steuben), $45,000.00 to renovate its Community Room for improved space accessibility and bathroom ADA compliance;

Pulteney Free Library (Steuben County), $21,487.00 to purchase and install a generator;

Dundee Library (Yates County), $201,727.00 for interior construction of the newly built, 1150 square foot library space, which includes renovations to the Children’s section of the library;

Penn Yan Public Library (Yates County), $69,000.00 to obtain an efficient Heating-Ventilation-Air Conditioning system and added electric capacity for future electrical needs;

Watkins Glen Public Library (Schuyler County), $18,450.00 to improve safety and accessibility with new sidewalk entrances that are ADA compliant; and

Finger Lakes Library System (Tompkins County), $60,437.00 to renovate the roof on the two-story and single-story parts of the building, and rehabilitate the parking lot.

“A public library is a fundamental resource for area families, seniors, and countless other community residents. That point has been driven home like never before over the past eight months when throughout this COVID-19 response our public libraries have been centers of public outreach and information. We are always hopeful that these grants will help local libraries better afford and address their renovation needs. Public libraries, especially in many rural, upstate communities and regions, are New York’s leading digital literacy educators, just one of many vital community roles our libraries fulfill. This role is likely to expand in future years. These ongoing investments will help more and more of our public libraries stay ahead of the curve to continue meeting the increasing demand. It’s an investment in education, economic growth, and quality communities.”