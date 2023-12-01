BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A local man has opened his own barbershop business in his hometown in Big Flats.

Nick Van Brunt, a local entrepreneur, has chosen a different direction than his family in the auto business, opening his own barbershop business “Red’s Barbershop and Shave Lounge” on 77 Canal Street in Big Flats on Friday, Dec. 1.

In a Facebook post on the barbershop’s page, Van Brunt states that he has been cutting hair at the Arnot Mall Barbershop since he was 15 and has always dreamed of owning his own shop. Van Brunt is a local of Big Flats, and now that he has a shop of his own, he is looking forward to making his business a community-based barbershop.

“I grew up here in Big Flats and I am happy to be a part of this community. My wife and I recently bought a home in Big Flats and plan to raise our children here.” said Van Brunt in the Facebook post.

Van Brunt is encouraging community members to stop by the shop, even if they don’t need a cut or a shave, to say hello and check out the new shop. The shop is located across from the Big Flats Library and Minier’s Plaza.

For more information about the shop, including its hours of operation and how to book an appointment, visit the shop’s Facebook page.