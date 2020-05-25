Local Memorial Day Ceremonies

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – When the Marine Corps League and Vietnam Veterans of America started planning for Memorial Day ceremonies this year, they had a unique challenge to work around. No large crowds and maintaining social distancing were not going to stop them from honoring the fallen.

They started off early this morning and ran six Memorial Day Ceremonies featuring a color guard, firing squad, playing of taps, and Amazing Grace at different places across Elmira and the Local Area. First at Forrest Hill Cemetary, then Fitzsimmons Cemetary, 443 Legion Post followed that then the National Cemetary. They were not allowed inside the National Cemetary so they did the ceremony on the hill overlooking the gravesites. From there they went to VFW 6083 in Elmira Heights and concluded the day at the Vietnam War Memorial at Eldridge Park.

Tom Bruner and Larry Sherman discussed in detail how important this was despite the virus, that honoring their fallen brothers and sisters is too important just to ignore. Sherman says “it’s something we have to do, it’s in our hearts.”

Small crowds gathered at these locations, most wearing masks and keeping their distance. Anything to honor America’s heroes.

From all of us here at 18 News, have a happy and safe Memorial Day.