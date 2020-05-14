Local Memorial Day services still scheduled

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Six Memorial Day services will be held at local cemeteries according to the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 803.

Those in attendance are asked to social distance during the services, which will include buglers and a rifle squad firing.

7:45 a.m. – Forest Lawn Cemetery

8:30 a.m. – Fitzsimmons Cemetery

9:30 a.m. – American Legion Post 443

11:00 a.m. – Elmira Woodlawn Cemetery at National Overview off Bancroft Road

12:00 p.m. – VFW Post 6083, Horseheads Boulevard

1:00 p.m. – Vietnam Memorial, Eldridge Park

All local Memorial Day parades have been canceled due to COVID-19.