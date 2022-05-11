CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – On Wednesday, May 11th, Corning-Painted Post Middle School partnered with Steuben County Industrial Development Agency and other manufacturers to showcase manufacturing career opportunities for 8th grade students.

The event featured live demonstrations and video presentations by manufacturers across Steuben County. Each presentation’s purpose was to give the students an idea of what it is like to work in the manufacturing field and increase their interest. Across Steuben County, manufacturing makes up about 12% of total jobs, representing a major part of the economy.

Companies involved in the event include:

Instant Brands

Alstom

Siemens Energy

Gunlocke

Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

“We’re very lucky to have this collaborative relationship and for our students to see what’s available in our community,” said the school’s principal, Frank Barber. “We haven’t been able to do that for the past few years, so we’re blessed to have manufacturing day back at Corning-Painted Post Middle School.”

As of now, manufacturing companies are struggling to fill in open positions, and the career event is a great way to get students and parents to understand that manufacturing is a vibrant, vital industry that can provide a long-term career path for students. According to the National Association of Manufacturers, the average manufacturing salary in the United States is $92,832 and there will be more than 4 million positions open over the next ten years.