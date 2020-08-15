Local Motorcycle Club supports the community

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – Bikers Against Sexual Child Abuse Motorcycle Club, B.A.S.C.A. MC, has a mission is to do whatever they can to make the world a safer place for all the kids and family’s in their times of need.

B.A.S.C.A. MC supports survivors of abuse, but they don’t only help sexual abuse victims. The local Finger Lakes Chapter is new but they have already shown their support in the community.

Today the road over to Hornell Area Concern for Youth accompanied by the Hornell Fire Department, Hornell Police, and the Police Puppy Snitch to connect with the kids.

Lined up in anticipation, the children help up signs greeting the burly Motorcycle Club. The men brought Happy Meals for the kids and introduced themselves. After they ate, the kids got to play on their bikes and hang out with the Motorcycle Club.

Recently B.A.S.C.A. MC donated money to the Hornell Area Concern for Youth so that they could build their STEM learning program. The money allowed them to purchase K’NEXS building kits for the youth to assemble.

But that’s not all after a family lost everything they own in a fire in Savona, B.A.S.C.A. MA shared the family’s story on their social media platform to help spread the word that the family needed donations.