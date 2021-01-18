Local museums offer free admission for MLK Day

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Museum of Glass and The Rockwell Museum are offering free admission to everyone for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Both museums will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan 18.

The Corning Museum of Glass said, “In the same spirit of giving and in observance of Martin Luther King Day, staff from The Corning Museum of Glass and The Rockwell Museum will be volunteering in and around Corning on January 18 as we give back to you, our community, and our biggest supporters.”

The Corning Museum of Glass is located at 1 Museum Way, Corning, NY 14830 and The Rockwell Museum is located at 111 Cedar St, Corning, NY 14830.