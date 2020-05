(WETM) – This week during the Music Minute Wendy and Jim talk to local musician Brian Hughes, who has raised over $8,000 for local bars and restaurants by live-streaming his music.

“I thought it might be kinda cool to bring in some of the local artists, some solos and duos into the studio and allow them the opportunity to live stream and get their music and content out there.”

The Music Minute airs on 18 News every Friday.