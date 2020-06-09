Local NAACP chapter holding virtual education forum

(WETM) – The Elmira/Corning Local Branch of the NAACP will be doing a virtual education forum on June 9 at 6:15pm to address the new educational norms.
Guest speakers include:
• Ms. Camilla (Shelly) Green – Teacher, ECSD, Elmira, NY
• Ms. Tracy Perry – Grief & Loss Therapist – ECSD, Elmira, NY
• Miss Connie Park – Executive Director of Human Resources, Chief Diversity Officer, Title IX Coordinator – Corning Community College, Corning, NY
• Mr. Babatunde Ayanfodun – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Assistant, corning Community College, Corning, NY
• Ms. Janis Bailey – Teaching Assistant – CPPSD, Corning, NY
• Ms. Jessica Emanuel – Social Worker – Horseheads Middle and & Intermediate School, Horseheads, NY
• Mr. Fred Herbst – Interim Provost – SUNY – CCC. Corning
The meeting will be held on Zoom with the following login credentials:
- Topic: NAACP Meeting
- Time: Jun 9, 2020 06:15 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
- Join Zoom Meeting
- Meeting ID: 892 8310 2741