Local NAACP chapter holding virtual education forum

(WETM) – The Elmira/Corning Local Branch of the NAACP will be doing a virtual education forum on June 9 at 6:15pm to address the new educational norms.

Guest speakers include:

•       Ms. Camilla (Shelly) Green – Teacher, ECSD, Elmira, NY

•       Ms. Tracy Perry – Grief & Loss Therapist – ECSD, Elmira, NY

•       Miss Connie Park – Executive Director of Human Resources, Chief Diversity Officer, Title IX Coordinator – Corning Community  College, Corning, NY

•       Mr. Babatunde Ayanfodun – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Assistant, corning Community College, Corning, NY

•       Ms. Janis Bailey – Teaching Assistant – CPPSD, Corning, NY

•       Ms. Jessica Emanuel – Social Worker – Horseheads Middle and & Intermediate School, Horseheads, NY

•       Mr. Fred Herbst – Interim Provost – SUNY – CCC. Corning

The meeting will be held on Zoom with the following login credentials:

  • Topic: NAACP Meeting
  • Time: Jun 9, 2020 06:15 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
  • Join Zoom Meeting
  • Meeting ID: 892 8310 2741

