Local NAACP chapter holding virtual education forum

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) - The Steuben County Public Health Department says that there are only 17 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, just six percent of their 273 total confirmed cases.

To date, 214 people have recovered from the virus in Steuben County and 42 have died, 31 of which lived in one of three nursing homes: Hornell Gardens, Fred and Harriet Taylor Health Center, and Elderwood at Hornell.