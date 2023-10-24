ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The local nonprofit organization Junior League of Greater Elmira Corning will be hosting a giveaway for those in the area who are in need of diapers and menstrual products.

The giveaway event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Neighborhood Transformation Center. No pre-registration or income verification is required.

Since the organization began hosting these giveaways, they have provided over 29,350 diapers and 19,280 essential hygiene products to women and families in the area. The organization’s overall mission is to promote voluntarism and develop the potential of women.

For more information on the Junior League of Greater Elmira Corning, visit their Facebook page.