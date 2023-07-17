(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One nun is dead, and several other people are in critical condition after a group of nuns with ties to Norte Dame High School were involved in a two-car crash in North East, Pennsylvania.

The crash occurred at the corner of Gay Road and Lake Road in North East Township just before 10 a.m. on Sunday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, an SUV came to a stop at the intersection before proceeding through the intersection when it was struck by a pickup truck traveling on East Lake Road. The SUV rolled over before stopping on its wheels in a grassy area north of Lake Road.

Sister Arlene Semesky, 79, suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the SUV, 75-year-old Sister Joanne Deck, was life-flighted to a local hospital after suffering serious injuries. Sister Marissa Butler, 38, and Sister Katherine Rappl, 83, suffered minor injuries.

Butler, Rappl, and two juvenile male passengers who were in the pickup truck were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Police say the driver of the pickup truck and another passenger suffered possible injuries.

The Erie County Coroner was called to the scene and Pennsylvania State Police continues to investigate the crash.