Local officals join together for new road portion dedication in Erwin

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – A project in the works for the past 20 years is finally finished in Erwin. A portion of Town Center Road was added connecting two of the main highways in Erwin.

On Thursday morning, Senator Tom O’Mara and today joined Erwin Town Supervisor David Erwin, Deputy Town Supervisor Doug Cole, and other local officials to officially dedicate the new portion of Town Center Road.

Other area representatives attending Thursday’s dedication included Erwin Town Board members Gary Roush, Jody Allen and Frank Curreri; Erwin Town Manager Rita McCarthy; Erwin Town Highway Superintendent Dan Hamilton and Deputy Highway Superintendent Howie McFall; Rick Snavely, CEO of Family Life Ministries; and Dean Hackett representing HUNT Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors, & Landscape Architect, DPC.

The group unveiled the “Town Center Road” Signage where it now connects to Chatfield Place.

A major new development will be the relocation of the Family Life Ministries office and radio broadcasting facility. This facility will include a new 1,900-seat dinner theater.

18 news spoke with Rick Snavely, the CEO of Family Life Ministries on what the community will be able to find at this new location.

“We will have in the building of Center for the Arts where we will train young people adults and music drama dance voice, all those kinds of things,” Snavely said. “So we’re in the process now of bringing on additional staff that will fill those positions also will have a separate wing for.”

The road improvement project was accelerated in 2018 after O’Mara secured $1.5 million in state capital project funding to help move it forward.

Town Center Road has been extended from its previous entrance on S. Hamilton Street to Chatfield Place and now connects two major transportation corridors within the town of Erwin. Existing water, sewer, and drainage infrastructure were also upgraded to support future development.

This road is expected to facilitate a $21 million private-sector investment, create 20 new jobs, and retain nearly 50 existing jobs.