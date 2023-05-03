Local animal shelters and rescues had over a hundred different pets available for adoption during this year’s PetAPalooza.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Dog dumping has become an issue in the area and local officials are trying to get a handle on it.

According to Animal shelters, the Humane Society, and the ASPCA all of these organizations are experiencing overpopulation in dogs. Dogs are being dumped and left outside in the streets to fend for themselves.

According to the Southern Tier Animal Control, they are finding possible Dog dumping sites all over different counties. The pandemic did not help with this problem either. During the pandemic people adopted animals and once they had to return to work they no longer needed the companion and the uptick that was already happening worsened. said Joel Pearson, Founder and officer of Southern Tier Animal Control.

He added, “And shelters are full. I mean, pretty much all shelters are completely full. So when somebody tries to surrender a dog, they have to be turned away because there’s no room. So their only other option is to either dump the dog and that forces us to find room to bring the dog in.”

He continues, “It’s just getting worse. I would highly recommend anybody that’s looking for a new dog, cat, or any kind of animal to check the shelters first.”

To help combat this problem he suggests the public think before getting a pet and also get your animals spayed and neutered.

It takes time, energy, and money to run an Animal Control Shelter said Pearson, so donations to help with this cause are welcome.

For more information on how you can help click here