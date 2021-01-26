Local organization continues to help the homeless amid the pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As January wraps up, the homeless community continues to battle the winter season, the coronavirus pandemic, and having no home.

The Catholic Charities Second Place East helps the homeless community in both Chemung and Schuyler County.

“It’s something that has not taken a break since COVID started,” said Katie Rhodes, Development and Marketing Coordinator for Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler County. “We’re open every day, providing services for people.”

Second Place East helped around 500 people back in 2019, but in 2020 the organization helped around 706 people.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of people coming to us,” Rhodes said. “The top reason people were giving in 2020 is that they were asked to leave a shared residence. So maybe they were going through a tough time, and you know they were able to stay with family or friends. We’re guessing with COVID people just didn’t want extra folks in their home and ask them to be making these people homeless and the monitoring of services that we provide.”

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the organization has placed mitigations to keep their current residents safe. One effort to prevent the spread is limit the number of residents in the shelter.

Rhodes told 18 News, the shelter normally holds about 15 residents, but currently only holds 7-8 people.

“We’ve had to reduce the amount of people that we can have at the shelter,” Rhodes said. And that’s made it a little challenging, but you know we’re not turning anyone away we’re able to provide services, there’s a lot more that’s happening. And just extra precautionary measures that we’re taking.”

Rhodes said when they do run out of capacity, they place those in need in a nearby motel.

For more information about the Second Place East Shelter, click here.