Local organization helps rescue dog

WELLSBORO, PA – According to First News Now, old trail cam footage in Elkland, a Bernese Mountain Dog had been roaming Tioga County, PA for nearly a year.

It was confirmed that the same dog was seen on a trail cam last November in the area of the Gee Rodeo property.

The large dog traveled over to the PA Grand Canyon and had been living in an area near the Yellow Basket Shop.

With the help of a very dedicated small team and the assistance of any kind of outstanding individuals, the dog was finally able to be rescued within six weeks.

The large Bernese Mountain dog was rescued on Sunday evening, November 8, 2020. The group of dedicated searchers spent weeks studying trail cam data to figure out where the dog stayed and rested, so a cage could be set up in hopes of trapping the dog.

“This by far has been one of the most heartfelt rescues to date,” stated Lynda Barron, who was one of the volunteers who eagerly played a role in the rescue of this beautiful dog.

The Bernese Mountain Dog has been named ‘Entei’ and he is under the care of Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries.

At this time Entei is NOT available for adoption, fostering, or visits, as staff works with him. However, if you are interested in him, or wishing to donate to his care please check out Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries’ Facebook page by clicking the following link: https://www.facebook.com/secondchancetiogapa/ .