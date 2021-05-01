Local organizations prep tunnel for mural at Eldridge Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On May 1, The Community Arts of Elmira teamed up with the Junior League of Greater Elmira-Corning at Eldridge Park to prime a tunnel for a local artist to paint a mural.

This preparation is a part of the “Elmira Infinite Canvas” program. This is a public art program of Community Arts of Elmira, in collaboration with groups, organizations, businesses and the City of Elmira, funded by donations, sponsorships and grants.

Emily Solometo, who will be painting the mural on the tunnel, has other artworks across the city. Previously, she painted Chemung River Sunset from the Madison Avenue Bridge at the Northern end of the Elmira Promenade on the Viaduct Wing on W. Second Street.

Brent Stermer, 2nd District Councilman for the City of Elmira, is excited about this project.

“It’s just one more piece of public art coming to Elmira from Elmira Infinite Canvas,” said Stermer. “The city is always happy to work with organizations that want to uplift and bring a new Elmira to life.”

Corey Tremaine, fundraising chair for the Junior League of Greater Elmira-Corning, echoes Stermer’s sentiment.

“We’ve actually been teaming up with [The Community Arts of Elmira] for a while and we are so excited,” said Tremaine. “This is our first in-person volunteer event. We have been counting down the days to be able to make this happen. We love giving back to the community and the community arts foundation is one of our top that we love to work with.”

For Tremaine, she is just happy to be back outside.

“We are hoping to get out in the community more now that things are starting to open back up and hopefully be a little bit more normal,” said Tremaine. “We are excited that we’re able to help beautify our neighborhood. We are excited to see the end result with the mural and we hope to help out in the future as well here.”