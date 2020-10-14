Local organizations receive CARES Act grant funds from the City of Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has awarded funds to local organizations after receiving federal funding through the Community Development Block Grant program for COVID-19 response.

The allocation was announced during Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting.

ARC of Chemung – $6,970

Capabilities, Inc – $25,000

Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler Counties, Inc. (Public Services) – $20,000

Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler Counties, Inc. (Rental/Mortgage Assistance) – $180,000

Meals on Wheels – $20,000

Economic Opportunity Program, Inc – $15,000

Elmira Downtown Development, Inc – $10,000

Arbor Housing and Development (Rental Assistance) – $100,000

Elmira Little League – $1,000

Salvation Army of Elmira – $10,000

Food Bank of the Southern Tier – $13,748

The Transformation Center – $5,000

Chemung County Childcare Council, Inc – $80,000

The city received a $266,000 grant in September from the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES ACT Community Development Block Grant.