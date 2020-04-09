Local personal trainer shares how to stay in shape while staying at home

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Fitness experts say a lack of exercise can take a toll on your mental health. Gyms may be closed due to the coronavirus, but there are still many ways to keep your body healthy from home.

Brandon Fuller is a certified personal trainer based out of Sayre who’s not letting quarantine keep him from continuing to motivate others to stay healthy.

“Mental and physical health go hand in hand,” Fuller said. “Being able to stay physically healthy is important for mental health.”

But if you don’t have your own personal gym at home, how can you keep up with your fitness? Fuller said there are many different things you can do to get a good workout in.

Bodyweight exercises

Variable resistance training using bands

Going outside for a walk/run

Participating in social media fitness challenges

One fitness challenge trending right now was started by Tom Holland—otherwise known as Spider-Man. The challenge is to put a shirt on while doing a handstand.

Fuller—who participated in Holland’s handstand challenge—says doing fun fitness challenges can give everyone a sense of social engagement.

“I think the one thing people are kind of missing out on is the whole social aspect,” Fuller said. “So I think being able to do a challenge, tag their friends, kind of get everybody involved is very important.”

Fuller also mentioned that it’s important to focus on the things you couldn’t get done while you were away from home, working.

“Being quarantined, I think it’s very hard to kind of go out and do things,” Fuller said. “So, you know, take this time to really do the things you didn’t have time for while you were working.”

Fuller used his free time to launch a new website for Fuller Fitness Coaching, where he offers online coaching, services and more.