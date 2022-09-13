WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – With flu season around the corner, pharmacists locally and nationally are giving tips on how to fight the cold so people do not get a cold.

As it gets colder in New York State, it will become easier to get the flu from now. This is especially true for the most vulnerable groups, including the elderly and young children.

Here in the Twin Tiers, flu shots are offered all the time, according to Waverly pharmacist Kristy Wood. Supplies of flu shots have reportedly been good despite the issues with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Usually, stocks come in at August,” said Kristy. “We have it at the end of August and start offering them as soon as we get it.”

Illnesses during the winter season are not just limited to the flu. Pharmacies are offering shots for those who experience symptoms from other viral diseases as well, such as Shingrix and COVID-19.

Prescription and over-the-counter drugs suitable for the winter season will, as usual, be available at pharmacies as well. Kristy Wood and pharmacists from other local pharmacies such as Gerould’s urge everyone to do their best to stay warm and healthy in the next few months.