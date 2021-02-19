Local police agencies receive National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funding

(WETM) – Police agencies in our region have received nearly $85,000 in highway and traffic safety grants.

The funding, which is provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is administered by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. This year, $37.2 million was awarded to 502 projects in New York that focused on three types of driver safety initiatives: highway safety, child passenger safety and police traffic services.

“The safety of our roadways is critical to communities in every corner of this great state and we’re working to avoid needless tragedies caused by dangerous and reckless driving,” Governor Cuomo said. “This funding will support critical traffic enforcement, community programs and child passenger safety initiatives that will help protect everyone on the road and make our state’s roadways safer for all.”

The following departments received funding from the program:

Chemung County Sheriff’s Office – Police Traffic Service ($7,182)

Elmira Police Department – Police Traffic Service ($11,200)

Elmira Heights Police Department – Police Traffic Service ($3,360)

Horseheads Village Police Department – Police Traffic Service ($4,300)

Watkins Glen Village Police Department – Police Traffic Service ($3,850)

Bath Village Police Department – Child Passenger Safety Program ($1,200)

Bath Village Police Department – Police Traffic Service ($1,200)

Corning City Police Department – Child Passenger Safety Program ($1,400)

Corning City Police Department – Police Traffic Service ($19,175)

Hornell City Police Department – “Keep Your Head in the Game” Wheeled Sport Safety ($1,380)

Hornell City Police Department – Police Traffic Service ($6,380)

Steuben County Sheriff’s Office – Child Passenger Safety Program ($9,025)

Steuben County Sheriff’s Office – Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Program ($8,000)

Steuben County Sheriff’s Office – Police Traffic Service ($7,200)

Agencies in the Southern Tier received $324,846 from the program.