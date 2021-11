HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — On Nov. 14, at approximately 5:10 p.m., local police and fire departments responded to a vehicle off of the roadway on State Route 13 in Horseheads.

Town and Country Fire Department, New York State Police, and Erway Ambulance were on scene to attend to the driver.

According to our reporter on scene, the driver experienced no injuries. It is still unclear at this time what caused the driver to veer off of the road.