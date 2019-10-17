Local radio station donates $3K to Coats for Kids

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – WINK 106 presented The Salvation Army with a $3,000 check during Scott and Ally Thursday morning for Coats for Kids.

WETM and Castle Cleaners is partnering with The Salvation Army to collect coats for those in need. New or gently used coats can be taken to the WETM lobby at 101 E. Water Street in Elmira, Castle Cleaners at 221 Hoffman Street in Elmira, or the Salvation Army on Lake Street.

Donations can be made starting on Oct. 21 and until Nov. 2.

Children can choose a coat at The Salvation Army on Nov. 8 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Adults can also choose a coat on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.