Local reactions to Pa. House Bill 836 to end shutdown

WELLSBORO, PA. (WETM) – The Pennsylvania Senate passed House Bill 836 late in the day Tuesday that Republicans say if passed that it would end Governor Tom Wolf’s emergency declaration and open the state completely. However, the governor’s office said that is not the case and only the governor can cancel the order.

Julian Stam, owner of Pop’s Culture Shoppe disagrees with the passage of the bill and believes that it is still too early to open at full capacity. He went on to say that he has had customers come into the shop declaring that they have recovered from the coronavirus.

A part of Pop’s Culture Shoppe is “Pop’s Playroom” where people can get hands-on with their products, that section has been closed for a while not. However, he is planning a tournament where all social distancing requirements will continue to be met.

Republicans say that this is what is best for business, opponents disagree and say that health and safety are the priority.

John Zavett, owner of Johnny’z Hot Rod Cafe in Wellsboro believes it is time for the people to be in control of their own mitigation.

“People who are higher risk should watch their p’s and q’s,” said Zavett. He went on to say that when the guidelines were released for bars and restaurants to open partially, that due to the square footage of his establishment he would only be able to seat four people. He would also have to hire an additional staff member and said “it is not financially feasible.”

The governor is expected to veto this bill, saying, “it won’t happen.”