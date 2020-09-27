Local real estate agent purchases five hundred pumpkins to give back community

On Saturday, one local real estate agent took her favorite time of year and turned it into a moment to give back. Jennifer Silata partnered with Bradley Farms and purchased five hundred pumpkins to give right back to the children of Elmira. She was happy she could do something special to kick of the holiday season during this year like no other.

When asked why she was doing this, Jennifer stated, “This is the time of year, I have always loved pumpkins as a kid. And any kid, no matter what size pumpkin, they are going to love a free pumpkin”. Silata also added, “Everyone stay safe a healthy and we will get through this.”

In each bag were some goodies and a coupon for a free pumpkin, which the kids got to pick out. One lucky winner even received a grand prize, a forty pound pumpkin. While busy as ever, Jennifer was able to still enforce all social distancing guidelines.