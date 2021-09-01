Local Red Cross volunteer headed south for Hurricane Ida recovery

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One local Red Cross volunteer is headed to Baton Rouge to help recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida.

Leaving from the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport on Thursday, September 2, Lorraine Morris is one of a number of volunteers from across the Southern Tier region who have deployed to areas along the Gulf Coast this week to provide comfort and support to those impacted.

She is a seasoned volunteer who has deployed on numerous occasions, most recently helping to assist the Red Cross’ flood response in Steuben County. She also went to Texas after Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Hurricane Ida blew ashore early this week on the 16th anniversary of Katrina, knocking out power to the entirety of New Orleans. The death toll has been climbing, and the true extent of the damage has been slowly coming into focus.

The local Red Cross isn’t the only Twin Tiers organization to lend a hand. The Animal Care Sanctuary in East Smithfield Pennsylvania accepted rescue dogs that were displaced by the Hurricane.