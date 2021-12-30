Local Red Kettle campaigns report mixed results this holiday season

(WETM) – Local Salvation Army chapters are beginning to report the results of their annual Red Kettle campaigns with mixed results.

The Elmira chapter reported about $41,000 in donations this holiday season, short of their $75,000 goal. The organization is continuing to count the funds collected but they do not expect to meet their goal.

In Corning the Salvation Army reached its goal of $60,000 this season.

Local Salvation Army chapters held multiple fundraisers this holiday season including the food and toy basket programs, coat drives, Angel Tree, and the Paper Kettle program.

18 News is awaiting the fundraising results for other chapters in the Twin Tiers.