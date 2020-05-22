Local restaurant owners leasing Historic Werdenberg building in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The owners of Nine Elephants and Thai Elephants will be opening a new location in the Historic Werdenberg building, according to Seth Adams of Envision Elmira.

The planned official opening of the new restaurant “Siam Elephants” is expected to be Spring 2021 in the Werdenberg building, which was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in Oct. 2019.

“It sounds almost antithetical to be bringing this news today in the midst of the pandemic

crisis, but as small business owners of 31 years, we’ve experienced time and again that indeed

recessions can often catalyze the greatest gains in market share and growth for well-run and

aggressive operators," said Adams. "To bring an active, living-breathing fine dining location to

this corner, vacant since 1996—is the culmination of our work that began in November 2014,

and brings us the greatest joy and hopefully— to the community at large.”

Elephants Restaurants franchise locations are known for “authentic Thai food,

excellent service, friendly staff, and for their modern interpretation of classic dishes and

insistence on using only high-quality and locally sourced fresh ingredients.”

Adams says “the design of the Elmira location will fit their well-planned business model, and will reflect the new paradigm of restaurant operation and safety in the age of COVID 19 –and beyond.”

In addition to their locations in Corning and Watkins Glen, Elephants Restaurants has a third location in Geneva.