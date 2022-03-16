ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday will feel more alive than ever now that most Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted nationwide. One local restaurant in Elmira looks ready for the tradition already.

Hill Top Inn, located on the corner of Jerusalem Hill Road and Bowlby Road just east of Downtown Elmira, is finally kicking off its full St. Patrick’s Day celebrations after two years of lockdowns and mask mandates. Owner Michael Sullivan says Hill Top Inn has kept its holiday traditions since his grandparents owned the restaurant back in 1934.

“The last two years have been a little bit muted due to Covid constraints,” said Michael. “Two years ago we were closed completely and just doing take-outs.”

Michael adds that lots of delicious traditional American Irish meals will be prepared for the celebration, including corned beef and cabbage, monster grilled Rueben, and cream of potato and leek soup. There will also be plenty of drinks and live entertainment, including singing and dancing. The restaurant is currently decorated with shamrock cutouts and streamers shaped like leprechauns, both of which are traditional St. Patrick’s Day symbols.

“We’re just glad to be wide open again,” said Michael. “We’re glad to have everybody back in the tradition that is St. Patrick’s Day here at Hill Top Inn.”

Guests can also take in the beauty of Downtown Elmira by viewing the city’s skyline from the Hill Top Inn’s famous back deck. If weather permits, the restaurant’s outdoor experience will be just as memorable as it’s indoor experience.

Hill Top Inn’s St. Patrick’s Day event can will begin Thursday from 11 AM to 9 PM. Reservations can be made at hill-top-inn.com/stpats. The link also contains more information on tickets, seating times and available packages.