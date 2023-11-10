ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Thanksgiving is a time for giving thanks and Master K’s BBQ is doing that by helping feed ten families. Since 2020 Master K’s has been providing families the necessities they need to cook a Thanksgiving dinner.

Master K’s says it does these acts to show respect to its customers. The idea to benefit families came from a customer back in 2020 who needed help and since then the number of families has been gradually growing.

“We started off with giving out giving away five dinners in last year and this year again, we’re doing 10 we’d like to do more, but we’re trying to do at least what we can” said owner, Tricia Brown. “We’re also hoping that maybe other local restaurants would help, you know help donate as well so that way more families would be able to have a wonderful thankful thanksgiving.”

The food will be given out to the families on Sunday, Nov. 19, and Monday, Nov. 20. Tomorrow in honor of Veterans Day, veterans get will 10% off of their meals at Master K’s.