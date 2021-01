ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - While the COVID-19 Pandemic began in late 2019, it came into an America that has been suffering from a financial pandemic for years in the form of trillions in outstanding student loan debt. When coronavirus took center-stage, millions were put out of work and the weight of student loan debt got heavier on millions of Americans.

Last week, on his first day in office, President Biden instructed the Department of Education to extend the moratorium on federal student loan payments through at least September 30th. This extension of payments provides crucial relief to those still struggling to make ends meet in the COVID-19 world. However, an important thing to remember is that the interest rates have been paused too, and have been since the moratorium was first put into effect early last year. Student loan borrowers can use that to their advantage, that is, if they can afford to.