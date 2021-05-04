Local restaurants react to new COVID guidance, saying it is still challenging

(WETM) – Yesterday, Governor Cuomo announced new COVID guidance in a variety of sectors. For local businesses like restaurants, they are allowed to increase their capacity to 100 percent, as long as they maintain six feet of distance between tables or install dividers.

For some restaurants, it is easier to continue with the current 50 percent capacity rather than expand.

“Due to the way our dining room is configured it’s, you’re going to have this six-foot for social distancing so we’re pretty limited at 50 percent,” Rob Cleary, owner of Southside Pudgies in Elmira, said.

Business owners have to decide what will work best for them. Amid the pandemic, Cleary added the take out and delivery services have thrived.

The local pizza shop is also looking forward to a COVID friendly remodel, which they say is coming soon.