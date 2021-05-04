Local restaurants react to new COVID guidance, saying it is still challenging

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

(WETM) – Yesterday, Governor Cuomo announced new COVID guidance in a variety of sectors. For local businesses like restaurants, they are allowed to increase their capacity to 100 percent, as long as they maintain six feet of distance between tables or install dividers.

For some restaurants, it is easier to continue with the current 50 percent capacity rather than expand.

“Due to the way our dining room is configured it’s, you’re going to have this six-foot for social distancing so we’re pretty limited at 50 percent,” Rob Cleary, owner of Southside Pudgies in Elmira, said.

Business owners have to decide what will work best for them. Amid the pandemic, Cleary added the take out and delivery services have thrived.

The local pizza shop is also looking forward to a COVID friendly remodel, which they say is coming soon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now