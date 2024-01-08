ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Southern Tier is starting to see the signs of Rite Aid filing for bankruptcy as one local store is closing down as early as February, workers told 18 News on Monday.

The information was learned Monday, Jan. 8, when workers disclosed that the Rite Aid on Second Street in Elmira will be closing on Feb. 1. The workers added that they were notified of the store closing on Thursday, Jan 4.

Many of the shelves inside the store were bare, and the several items that were left inside were marked 50% off the original price.

The workers inside said that this was the only location to be closed, with the workers saying they would be moved to work at the other stores in the area.

Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in October after having to restructure financing plans and hire a new CEO following claims that the company, and other pharmacies, contributed to an oversupply of prescription opioids.

Rite Aid announced after the bankruptcy filing that some underperforming stores among its more than 2,100 pharmacies in 17 states will close.