ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s almost Saint Patrick’s Day. There are many local businesses and restaurants celebrating the holiday. Here are a few with celebrations on Friday the 17th:

Many places are serving traditional American-Irish meals for the holiday, including corned beef and cabbage, grilled Rueben, and cream of potato and leek soup. Many celebration will also feature drinks and live entertainment, including singing and dancing.

In terms of food and drinks: The Rye Bar and Restaurant has a limited time Saint Patrick’s Day menu. Charlie’s Café is serving St. Patrick’s Day food specials. Liquid Shoes Brewing in Corning is hosting a Saint Patrick’s Day Party with drink specials.

If you are looking to learn how to cook tradition Irish food, Rookie Cooks Academy, is holding a cooking class on Friday night. You can learn how to make food from appetizers to desserts.

The Hill Top Inn will be open from 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM featuring music and the Ring of Chiarraighe Celtic dancers . They will also be serving drinks and a special Saint Patrick’s day menu.

There are many more restaurants, bars, and more celebrating the holiday and can be found on our community calendar.