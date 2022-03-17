ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! There are many local businesses, clubs, and restaurants celebrating the holiday. Here are a few with celebrations on the 17th:

Many are serving traditional American Irish meals for the holiday, including corned beef and cabbage, grilled Rueben, and cream of potato and leek soup. There will also be plenty of drinks and live entertainment, including singing and dancing.

The Rye Bar and Restaurant has events including the Ring of Chiarraighe Celtic dancers, live music and a limited time Saint Patrick’s Day menu. The menu includes corned beef & cabbage, Rueben sandwiches, drinks and more.

The Elmira Hibernian Center of Chemung County will have Rueben sandwiches and drinks. This is the first year it is hosting it’s celebration again after it has been canceled the last two years because of COVID-19 precautions.

The Hill Top Inn will be open from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM featuring special guest and musician, Pat Kane and the Ring of Chiarraighe Celtic dancers . They will also be serving a special Saint Patrick’s day menu with corned beef & cabbage, grilled Rueben, Irish Beef Stew, and more.

There are more events celebrating the holiday happening this weekend happening this weekend including the Horseheads Saint Patrick’s Parade.