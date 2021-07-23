Local school district talks about bus driver recruitment

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As the back-to-school season is approaching, some local schools are trying to recruit bus drivers.

One local school district said they are fortunate that the pandemic did not leave them with a bus driver shortage. The Director of Administration for the Elmira City School District provided a statement on bus driver recruitment for the district:

“The Elmira City School District is fortunate to have a robust team of bus drivers to transport our students safely through the summer and into the fall. In Elmira, we are fortunate that the pandemic did not leave voids within our transportation staff. But as with all school districts, we conduct ongoing recruitment for drivers (and substitute drivers) to fill open spots due to retirements, etc. Our community of drivers are local and know our town, know our families, and are familiar faces to our students. That’s the best we could ask for. And fortunately, we are able to offer a great benefits package to those hired. We recruit on social media and post positions on local job sites. We encourage anyone looking for employment to visit elmiracityschools.com for more information.”