SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Athens Science Olympiad program will be receiving new equipment thanks to a grant donation from Valley Energy in partnership with CoBank’s Sharing Success program.

The donation consists of $2,500 from Valley Energy and $2,500 in a matching grant from CoBank, totaling $5,000. The donation will be used for supplies, chemistry equipment, specialty tools and travel to competitions.

Up to 50 Athens students participate in competitions each year that cover multiple disciplines of science including astronomy, biology and engineering. The program involves over 5,000 teams across the country and features several local, regional and state competitions throughout the school year.

According to John Slocum, coach at Harlan Rowe Middle School, the program is excellent and teaches students discipline, teamwork and the power of hard work and dedication.