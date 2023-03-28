HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hornell City School District is the latest in the Twin Tiers set to accept thousands of dollars as part of a settlement from popular e-cigarette maker Juul Labs.

In its agenda for March 29, 2023, the Hornell School Board has a resolution to approve the settlement for litigation with Juul for $28,257. The agenda says that the school board first passed a resolution to authorize the litigation against Juul in September 2021. This makes Hornell at least the second local district to reach a settlement with Juul.

Earlier this month, the Sayre Area School District also approved a settlement with Juul for $8,325 at its March 6 board of education meeting.

For both Sayre and Hornell, fees and court costs will be deducted.

Juul Labs has been in the limelight over the last year as thousands of school districts and dozens of states have filed lawsuits against the company for the prevalence of student vaping. In September 2022, the company agreed to pay nearly $440 million for settlements with 33 states in their lawsuits. In December 2022, the e-cigarette company reached thousands of settlements with individual school districts.