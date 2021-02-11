Local seniors receive animatronic pets to cope with loneliness during COVID

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Office for the Aging is helping seniors who have grown lonely during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving them an animatronic pet.

The lifelike pets are meant to comfort those who are shut-in during the pandemic with little to no human contact.

“One gentleman, in particular, when he saw the cat, he wanted the cat that looked just like the cat he used to have and he has been his companion ever since,” said the office’s director Tammy Waite. “He carries it room to room. When he gets up first thing in the morning turns it on.”

“It’s made a significant impact of the life of somebody who is living alone really cut off especially during COVID.”

Any Schuyler County residents interested in getting one of the pets for themselves or a loved one can contact the Office for the Aging at 607) 535-7108.

