Local service that protects abused and neglected children expands services to Yates County

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – As part of the service’s mission to help abused and neglected children through their journey to permanency, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Southern Tier has now expanded their services to Yates County.

Local members hope the expansion will raise awareness and help the agency hire more volunteers to assist abused and neglected children throughout the Southern Tier.

“Casa of the Southern Tier, now that we’re expanding in Yates County, will serve us children in the family court system that have been abused and neglected in four counties,” Executive Director for CASA of the Southern Tier Charlene Johnson said. “The four counties are Steuben County, Chemung County, Schuyler County, and now Yates County.”

The local agency is also hosting an event titled “The Little Elf Shop” in December. This event gives children the opportunity to buy gifts for their friends and family during the holiday season. More details on “The Little Elf Shop” can be found here.