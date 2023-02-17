WYALUSING, N.Y. (WETM) – A local sex offender is behind bars again after not registering his new address when he moved into Bradford County last year.

Louis Sophie, 42, has been sentenced to 18 months to 4 years in a Pa. State Correctional Facility for Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements and Resisting Arrest. The District Attorney’s Office said the incident happened last spring.

Sophie was charged in March 2022 after moving from New York to Wyalusing and not registering his new address.

According to Pa.’s Meghan’s Law sex offender registry website, Sophie was convicted in 2005 for Use of a Child Less Than 16 in a Sexual Performance in New York State.