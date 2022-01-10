Local Student wins OSFL 2020 Doreen B. Hertzog Concerto & Aria Competition

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes announced the winners of the 2020 Doreen B. Hertzog Converto & Aria Competition, one of them being from Corning.

Two winners have been chosen for the award after a year of delays and postponements, Nikhil Lahiri, an oboeist from Corning, N.Y., and Christopher Tillen, a pianist from Weston Ma.

The Doreen B. Hertzog Concerto & Aria Competition was a program of the Elmira Symphony and Choral Society that began in the 1960s.

The program is designed to show off the finest young musicians from around the region.

The winners of the competition are allowed to perform one movement of a concerto or aria as a soloist with the OSFL.

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 preliminary competition took on a virtual format, but plenty of applications was still submitted from a variety of instruments and voices.

Nikhil Lahiri graduated from Corning-Painted Post High School where he was a member of their wind ensemble, as well as principal oboe for both the Junior and Senior High Area All-State ensembles.

Such a position is won through an annual audition through the New York State School Music Association.

He is currently pursuing a degree in biomedical engineering at Boston University, and his performance with the OSFL will be in early June.

Christopher Tillen is a junior at Noble and Greenough High School in Dedham, Ma.

He has won various other concerto and piano competitions, including Fall Rivers Symphony Young Artist Competition, Bay State Piano Competition, and the URI Pirano Extravaganza Bach Award for Intelligent Interpretation.

He will be performing with the OSFL on March 6, 2022, at The Clemens Center.