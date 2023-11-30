VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A fourth-grade teacher at Spencer-Van Etten Elementary School received an award Thursday morning from PEAK, a brand that sells coolant and antifreeze. The award was for the Automotive Performer of the Month.

Kyle Pierce is a teacher by day and a race car driver by night, winning himself the title of 2021 Rookie of the Year. He incorporates his life as a driver in his everyday lessons, trying to lead by example in teaching kids while including their interests.

“We tried to show them the ups and downs in that life is full of adversity. Anything that would just pass racing season for sure was full of not a lot of good moments, but then we kind of capped off with the win,” said Pierce.

Pierce feels that by tying together a lesson with his racing career, he will be able to get his students to engage more in what they are learning while also giving them knowledge for the real world.

“It makes you feel like what you’re doing makes a difference. I hope that we can make school feel fun at everything,” said Pierce. “I tried to bring in the kid’s outside interest in the school too, so this is my way of just trying to lead by example and showing them that as well.”

The CRSA Sprint Car Association showed up to his classroom on Thursday morning to present him with the award which is given to him for racing performance.

For his performance in CRSA competition Pierce has 47 starts, four wins across New York and Pennsylvania, 13 Top 5’s and 29 Top 10’s. He has never finished lower than sixth in overall point standings and had a best points finish of third in 2022 where he was the contender for the series championship.