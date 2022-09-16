CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery.

Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began working at the local bakery when she was a sophomore in high school. She started working in the front of the store, taking orders and serving food to customers. After that, she was promoted to a cook and eventually became the head baker.

Buying the bakery was an intrusive thought for Fleet. She realized that her love for baking was so strong that she wanted to own the business supplying a safe place for the public and her staff.

“I want them to feel welcomed here,” Fleet said. “My girls have the exact same mentality which makes them an incredible staff to work with.”

Fleet emphasizes that none of this would be possible without support from her parents. At first, she was nervous to approach them with her crazy idea. Nonetheless, they supported her dreams and ambitions.

“None of this would be possible without the support of my parents,” Fleet said. “My dad always said dare to dream big.”

Fleet encourages those who may be looking to take a similar leap that she did to simply go for it.

“If you aren’t second-guessing how crazy your dreams are, your dreams aren’t big enough.”

Poppleton Bakery and Café is located at 23 West Market St. in Corning, New York. They are open Monday-Saturday from 8 AM-5 PM.