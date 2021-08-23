Local teen honors 9/11 victims with Eagle Scout project

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One local scout has made it his mission to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11 by creating a significant 9/11 memorial for the City of Elmira.

Located outside the Elmira Regional Public Safety Training Center, adjacent to Pulaski Park on West Center Street in Elmira, stands a piece of history. It’s a small part of one of the World Trade Center towers from lower Manhattan. It’s a reminder of all that was lost that Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.

9/11 memorial outside Elmira Regional Public Safety Training Center, adjacent to Pulaski Park on West Center Street in Elmira

For his Eagle Scout Project, 16-year-old Andrew Degnan wanted to create a meaningful memorial for the community. With the help of his family and fellow scouts from Troop-43 Pine City, Andrew raised over $6,000 for the project.

He worked closely with the staff at Chamberlain Acres Garden Center & Florist in Southport to select the right flowers to plant, along with other landscaping needs. Granite blocks are going next to the World Trade Center artifact. The blocks will be inscribed, with a timeline of events that unfolded that day. Degnan also got help from the George E. Hoare Memorial Company Inc. in Elmira. Hoare donated the engraving and setting of the granite blocks for the memorial. Also, Elmira’s Chief of Police Anthony Alvernaz has been instrumental in helping Degnan with all parts related to the city.

Andrew said after meeting people who don’t know this piece of history is in our community, he wants to change that.

“I’ve had people come up to me while working on this project. They have no idea what it is,” said Degnan. “I don’t think it’s getting the recognition that it deserves.”

Degnan said they plan to have the project finished on Sept. 10—just in time for a ceremony the following morning marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.