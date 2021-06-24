Local tool manufacturing company hiring over 50 employees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Hardinge, a tool manufacturing company, is hiring 50 employees for the company and 20 employees for their Elmira facility.

Jenine Cleary, an HR director for Hardinge, discussed the local history of the company.

“We started in 1890,” said Cleary. “So, we have been in business in the Elmira area for over 130 years and our facility here in Elmira has 350 employees.”

Cleary said they make machines for turning, milling, and grinding metal. They also manufacture the workholding that grips the metal while it is being worked on in their machines.

They are hiring for various different positions including: machine operators, machinists, and programmer machinists.

Craig Perry, director of operations, said it is an exciting time for the company.

“We’ are at the front end of something good,” said Perry. “Not just from the COVID recovery and the general economic improvement that we’re seeing, but the migration of machines from overseas. Also, we’ve just invested, or are at the beginning of investing, $4 million to replace our heat-treating department.”

Perry said they are also investing in new equipment, technology, and they are using more automation.

To learn more about their openings, you can visit their website.