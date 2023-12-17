SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — Christmas is rapidly approaching, and Toys for Tots of Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tompkins Counties needs more toys.

According to Toys for Tots Coordinator Aaron Stearns, the local chapter of Toy for Tots has already filled requests for about 2,000 kids in Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tompkins Counties and still has to fill requests for 1,200 more children. However, they are running out of toys to give, and Stearns said it’s difficult to have to turn families away.

Toys for Tots is asking the community to donate more toys to help local children in need have a Merry Christmas. Toys for Tots accepts any toys for children aged up to 12 as long as the toys aren’t realistic depictions of weapons. Additionally, the organization does not accept food. Those shopping for toys to donate should consider what their own children or young relatives would like to play with. Toys for Tots volunteers will take care of wrapping and delivering the toys.

Toys can be donated at the drop box outside of Toys for Tot’s storefront in the Arnot Mall (near JCPenney). Those who would like to support the cause and are unable to donate a toy can make a monetary donation of any amount online. These donations will go directly towards purchasing toys for children in Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tompkins Counties.