Local upcoming Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes’ concert

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- A local concert is coming up at the Rockwell Museum in Corning featuring the Principal harpist of the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes’ (OSFL).

The Rockwell Museum is partnering with The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes’ to host a harp concert featuring Dr. Rosanna Moore.

​Dr. Rosanna Moore is a harpist with her doctorate in harp performance. Moore’s previous concert at the Rockwell was one of the first ones canceled back in April of 2020 because of the pandemic and one of the first rescheduled at the Rockwell Museum as a pre-opener to the 2021-2021 season.

One of the things Moore is looking forward to is feeling the energy of the audience. “I’m looking forward to being in a room with actual people again and sort of getting to gauge what the audience actually thinks about a piece of music. It’s really difficult just playing for a camera, and not getting not getting anything back, so that’s definitely something very excited about.”

Moore also spoke about smaller performances and chamber music performances coming up in the Twin Tiers as well as highlighting OSFL’s library concerts. It is an educational concert series titled “Stories with Music” hosted at local libraries to present a short concert featuring a storybook set to music. Moore is an upcoming library concert at Steele Memorial Library in Elmira on Tuesday, August 3 from 6:30-7:30 PM. The concert is a harp and cello duo and registration is required, although the event is free to attend. Visit the OSFL’s website for more information about the educational summer library concert series.

Moore said her upcoming solo harp concert is in preparation for the 21st annual International Harp Competition in Israel. Moore’s upcoming concert is on Thursday, August 5th at 7:30 PM at the Rockwell Museum in Corning. Tickets for the performance are $30.00 for adults and $10.00 for children with limited seating, so buying tickets early is encouraged. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.osfl.org/concerts.html.