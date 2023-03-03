ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Quilts of Valor is an organization that creates homemade quilts to gift servicemen or veterans to honor them for their contributions to our country. Their mission is to cover the service members touched by war.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation started in 2003 when Founder Catherine Roberts son Nat was deployed in Iraq. The quilt helped her son heal from the trauma of war. From there the dream began

David Grover a local Vietnam war veteran who served in the United States army from 1970-1975 was gifted one of these quilts made by Penny Carrell.

The Quilts of Valor organization meet at the Corning American Legion once a month. A volunteer from the legion named Diane Elston gifted David Grover with his quilt at the O’Ryan’s Sports Bar and Grill.

David Grover said, “We didn’t have a big homecoming when I came back. My dad and brother were there at the corning airport.”

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for our country to keep us free. We wouldn’t be free if it weren’t for gentlemen like you.” says Diane Elston